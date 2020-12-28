LOS ANGELES – The NBA can sober you in a hurry.

On Saturday night, the Timberwolves were riding high following an impressive win against Utah on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns had exited the game with a left wrist injury, but he was able to return, so it must not have been that bad, right?

But before Sunday's game the Wolves got a gut punch when they announced Towns would be out an indefinite amount of time because of a dislocation in that left wrist — and then they had to take the floor without him against the Lakers.

The defending champions had their way with the Wolves in a 127-91 rout that wasn't close from the opening moments. The Wolves were on the tail-end of their first back-to-back but they looked lost in their first game without Towns.

Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points for the Lakers while LeBron James had 18 points and nine rebounds.

On top of the blowout, they had another injury scare in the second quarter when Josh Okogie had to leave the game.

Okogie, the Wolves' best on-ball defender and someone coach Ryan Saunders had on the floor to close out the Wolves' first two wins, landed awkwardly following a layup in the second quarter.

Okogie grabbed his left leg and slammed the floor hard after falling, and he remained on the floor until the athletic training staff helped him on his feet and to the locker room. Okogie had trouble putting weight on that leg. But in the only bit of good news for the Wolves on the night, the team announced he would miss the rest of the game because of cramping, which seemed like a best-case scenario.

The Wolves will need all the help they can get if they want to survive this stretch without Towns, which could last weeks.

The Lakers never let the Wolves in the game at any point from the opening tip, even with All-Star forward Anthony Davis out of the lineup because of a right calf contusion. Oddly enough, it wasn't even the most lopsided game played at Staples Center on Sunday; the Mavericks beat the Clippers by a staggering 51 points, 124-73, earlier in the day.

Kuzma, who didn't start in the Lakers' first two games, got the start with Davis out and made his case to stay there by hitting his first four three-pointers of the night. Los Angeles raced out to a 21-8 lead less than five minutes into the game.

The natural place to look to lead the Wolves' offense in Towns' absence is guard D'Angelo Russell. But Russell couldn't find his rhythm, and like a lot of Wolves seemed to be forcing the issue to compensate for Towns. He finished just 2-for-7 from the floor with four points and sat most of the second half.

Anthony Edwards looked like a rookie for the first time in his career, as he shot 6-for-21 from the floor, 1-for-9 from three-point range for 15 points as he tried in vain to spark the offense. But going down the line Towns' absence affected how the Wolves' offense looked and the kind of shots they were able to generate. They fell behind by 20 with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter and it didn't get much better from there. Saunders emptied the bench in the second half and let reserves play significant minutes.

Without Towns, he's going to have to figure out what else he has. Or else there might be more nights similar to Sunday.