One of the country's most respected feature reporters and a "Prairie Home Companion" favorite will be joining the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The association has announce that KARE 11's Boyd Huppert and Tim Russell, a regular on Garrison Keillor's long-running show, will be inducted into the club in October. Russell, best known for his impersonations, also worked at various radio stations, including WCCO.

Boyd got a national honor in March when he received a lifetime achievement award from the Radio Television Digital News foundation in Washington, D.C.

This year's other inductees are Jim Bartels, whose sports coverage earned him a spot in the Minnesota chapter for the Wrestling Hall of Fame; Mary Campbell, co-owner of Omni Broadcasting; and Lee Valsvik, who has been on an-air personality at both KARE and KOOL 108 radio.

The ceremonies will take place at the St. Paul Hotel Oct. 2-4.

Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted Dan Barreiro of KFXN Radio, Freddie Ball of KMOJ Radio, Lynn Ketelsen, owner of Linder Farm Network, Dave Lee of WCCO Radio and Cathy Wurzer of Minnesota Public Radio.