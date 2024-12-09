Justin: Which superstars should come to Minnesota stages?

While in Boston earlier this year, I caught an in-the-works production of “The Queen of Versailles,” a musical that re-unites composer Steven Schwartz with his “Wicked” standout Kristin Chenoweth. The show needs a lot of work before an expected 2025 run on Broadway, but it was a hoot to watch Chenoweth go the extra mile to sell the new songs and see her 85-year-old co-star F. Murray Abraham do his best to keep up, four decades after winning an Oscar for playing the devious Antonio Salieri in “Amadeus.”