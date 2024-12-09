Justin: Which superstars should come to Minnesota stages?

If you don’t get a gift from me this holiday season, it’s because I’m saving up to snag tickets to see Denzel Washington on Broadway. In an ideal world, the Oscar winner’s “Othello,” which opens in February with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, would be playing right here in the Twin Cities. But there’s about as much chance of that as William Shakespeare coming back from the dead to open a fish-and-chips shop in Uptown.
Jodie Foster and Viola Davis are among the dream recruits for local directors.
A-list celebrities rarely make their way to our state’s stages. And that’s just fine with lots of purists. They’d insist that our local pool is more than deep enough.
True. But recruiting movie and TV stars is a great way to rope new audience members into the theater. And even regular patrons have to admit it’s a thrill watching celebrities in an intimate setting without the safety of re-takes, editing, dubbing and CGI. They’re forced to prove themselves -- and you get to watch them sweat.
While in Boston earlier this year, I caught an in-the-works production of “The Queen of Versailles,” a musical that re-unites composer Steven Schwartz with his “Wicked” standout Kristin Chenoweth. The show needs a lot of work before an expected 2025 run on Broadway, but it was a hoot to watch Chenoweth go the extra mile to sell the new songs and see her 85-year-old co-star F. Murray Abraham do his best to keep up, four decades after winning an Oscar for playing the devious Antonio Salieri in “Amadeus.”
Having Washington in our midst for a few weeks may be a pipe dream. But could our community lean on a little more on its stellar reputation in the theater world to try and snag other celebrities? Local theater directors were asked to fantasize about securing a big name and what show they would cast them in. Here’s their tantalizing list.
The star: Ariana DeBose
The role: Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls”
The venue: Theater Latté Da, Minneapolis. “The character, inspired by Diana Ross, is all about navigating the complexities of fame, identity, and the cost of success in the music industry,” said artistic director Justin Lucero. “Given Ariana’s real-life star power and her ability to bring depth and vulnerability to her roles, she would bring a fascinating authenticity to the role.”
The star: Jodie Foster
The role: King Lear in “King Lear”
The venue: Great River Shakespeare Festival, Winona. “She’s a little on the young side, but her energy and physicality would be great for it,” said artistic director Doug Scholz-Carlson. “I don’t know if she’s done a lot of live theater, so it might be jumping into the deep end, but she’s so good with language and is a writer and director as well. It’d be no problem.”
The star: Viola Davis
The role: Amanda Wingfield in “The Glass Menagerie”
The venue: Mixed Blood Theatre, Minneapolis. “Hands down, she’s the greatest actor of our time. She’d be an Amanda for the ages,” said artistic director Mark Valdez. “But I also think a talent like hers needs to have material written for her. Let her create a character that will inspire a new generation of actors.”
The star: Billie Eilish
The role: Percy Talbott in “The Spitfire Grill”
The venue: Theatre In the Round, Minneapolis. “The idea of taking a singer who is not an actor and giving them a safe place to grow as an actor fits with our mission,” said executive director Larisa Netterlund. “Billie would be a great fit and sound amazing.”
The star: Patti LuPone
The role: Herself in “Hail to the Queen!”
The venue: Minnetonka Theatre. “I would develop and direct Patti in a one-woman musical based on her memoir,” said artistic director Trent Boyum “The show would be an insightful, heartfelt, and hilarious retrospective of her career-defining turns. Patti would win the Tony and thank only one person - her adoring director.”
The star: Al Pacino
The role: Mr. Lundie in “Brigadoon”
The venue: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. “Singing and movement aren’t required,” said artistic director and co-owner Michael Brindisi when asked if the “Scarface” star can carry a tune. “He has the secret to the spell. In my mind. Pacino would project old, wise and warm.”
The star: Fred Armisen
The role: Baby Jane Hudson and Blanche Hudson in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”
The venue: Jungle Theater, Minneapolis, “I would love to have Fred’s far-off stare in full Baby Jane regalia, making us all squirm in our seats,” said artistic director Christina Baldwin. “It would be a tour-de-force performance for him to play both sisters!”
The star: Catherine O’Hara
The role: The Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz”
The venue: Children’s Theatre Company, Minneapolis. “She has such incredible range and an amazing ability to balance soft-heartedness and hard edges,” said artistic director Rick Dildine. “I could envision her pulling in Dorothy close with charm, all the while scheming to get those ruby slippers. Plus, seeing her interact with Toto would be worth the price of admission!”
