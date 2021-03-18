The murder trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin resumed Thursday after a day when two jurors were removed in the wake of new revelations and high-volume publicity about the case that is being watched around the world.

The announcement of a $27 million lawsuit settlement between the city and the survivors of George Floyd not only required Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to subject seven jurors to a second round of questioning Wednesday, but the remaining candidates chosen for scrutinizing are sure to be quizzed about whether they too have heard about the record-breaking payout and how their opinion of the defendant may have been affected.

Heading into Thursday's proceedings, nine jurors have been selected to determine whether Chauvin caused the death of Floyd on May 25 during an arrest at a south Minneapolis intersection or whether a medical episode caused his death.

Nine jurors have been seated for the trial, with opening statements scheduled to begin on March 29. Five more are needed, including two alternates, for the murder and manslaughter trial that is being watched on livestream around the world.

Jury selection proceeded without incident last week, until Friday. That's when Minneapolis leaders announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. Because of the publicity surrounding that decision, Cahill brought back for virtual one-on-one questioning the seven jurors who were seated before what he called the "unfortunate broadcast" of the settlement.

The questioning of jurors has also been impacted since early last week by the viral video that a bystander shot showing Chauvin pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the pavement by the knee for more than nine minutes until he became unresponsive and died.

Some were excused after saying the video shook them emotionally or strongly challenged their ability to be fair and impartial toward defendant.

Many of the questions posed by defense attorney Eric Nelson to the would-be jurors deal with race relations, policing and the fairness of the criminal justice system. Chauvin is white. Floyd was Black.

By day's end Wednesday, the jury consists of five people of color and four people who are white. More specifically: one multiracial woman in her 20s, one multiracial woman in her 40s, two Black men in their 30s, one Black man in his 40s, two white women in their 50s, a white man in his 20s and a white man in his 30s.

Cahill said he plans to address a defense motion regarding prosecution expert witness, Dr. Sarah Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist. The defense contended in its filing that any post-mortem evaluation of Floyd "is speculative, based upon multiple levels of inadmissible hearsay, fails to meet scientific standards, offers no assistance to the jury, or so favors one party."

Friday could be the most consequential day yet in the trial. The judge said he intends to announce whether he will grant defense requests to either delay the trial because of the settlement's disruption of jury selection or move the trial to a different Minnesota city, where the heavy cloud of publicity about the case might be less evident to prospective jurors.

Chauvin stands charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other fired officers who assisted in Floyd's 2020 arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in a single proceeding in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

