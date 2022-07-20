The jury in the fatal Hwy. 169 road-rage shooting told the judge Wednesday afternoon that they cannot reach a consensus on the first-degree murder charge, but have unanimous agreement on two other counts against Jamal Lindsey Smith.

Smith, 34, of Chicago, is accused of killing local youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, 56, during a drive-by shooting in Plymouth on July 6, 2021. Smith is charged with first-degree murder — acting alone as the shooter or in aid of the crime— and second-degree murder, as well as a third count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

After eight hours of deliberation that began Tuesday afternoon and carried into Wednesday, the jury asked the court what happens if they can't reach consensus on all three counts.

Judge Nicole Engisch told the jurors, after consulting with attorneys, that they need to go back to the deliberation room to find consensus on first-degree murder, with the disclaimer that her decision is not meant to rush or pressure jurors.

"Given the length of this case and trial, I don't find it appropriate at this stage for me to be in any interference or directing them what they should do other than encourage them to [deliberate]," Engisch said.

In the written question from they jury to Engisch, they said that they "were not sure if further debate will bring us to a consensus" on first-degree murder. But they wondered if their consensus on the other two counts will stand if they remain at a stalemate.

Smith took the stand in his own defense Monday after six days of testimony from more than 30 witnesses. He admitted to being the driver the night of the shooting and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. But he said the shot was fired by the backseat passenger, Brandon Miguel Smothers, of Indiana, where a warrant was issued for him last month.

During the trial, Smith's attorney Emmett Donnelly said that Smothers lied in his grand jury testimony when he said he was sleeping during the shooting. In closing arguments, prosecutor Dan Allard said Smothers was actively texting at the time, so he couldn't be the shooter.

Boughton was driving on Hwy. 169 with his teenage son from a ballgame in Coon Rapids to their Crystal home when he was shot below his left ear during what experts call a clear case of road rage. Harrison Boughton, 16, testified on the first day of trial that Smith's car was speeding and swerving into their lane, so his dad honked and flipped his middle finger.

Smith denied seeing Boughton's car or having any interaction with the driver. But prosecutors showed the jurors traffic surveillance of the two men's vehicles driving side-by-side in the moments leading up to the shooting that night.

While Smith's attorneys argue that the state has not presented enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Smith was the shooter, prosecutors argue that over 100 pieces of evidence were presented to the jury, including GPS cellphone data, text messages and videos from Smith's phone showing him pointing the same type of firearm that killed Boughton, a .45 caliber, at his camera hours earlier on the drive from Chicago to the Twin Cities.

Two other drivers reported Smith's dangerous driving that day: a Wisconsin motorist who said Smith pulled a gun on him, and a Brooklyn Park man who saw Smith's car driving erratically on Hwy. 169 and called 911 to report Boughton's truck going in the ditch.

When Boughton's vehicle crashed into an apartment parking lot, a resident of the building came down to find a chaotic scene and immediately began applying pressure on the gunshot wound. The resident, who testified in court, sat with the Boughton family throughout the trial, as well as dozens of supporters filling overflow observing rooms.

Boughton was killed days before his birthday, and his wife and son took the witness stand almost exactly one year after the shooting on what would've been his 58th birthday.

He was an assistant coach for Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association and worked 20 years as a general manager at local packaging company. He is survived by his wife, Kristin, and children, Harrison and Amalie.