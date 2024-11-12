Judge moves to slash $38 million verdict in New Hampshire youth center abuse case

The judge who oversaw a landmark civil trial over abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center has issued a preliminary order slashing the $38 million verdict against the state to $475,000. Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman previously said reducing the amount awarded to plaintiff David Meehan by nearly 99% would be an ''unconscionable miscarriage of justice," He reiterated that belief in a Nov. 4 order, but ''reluctantly'' granted the state's request to the cap the award and said he would enter a final judgement to that effect on Friday barring any last-minute requests from attorneys.