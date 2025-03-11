Judge calls city’s bluff: Minneapolis cannot issue variance to build on protected Mississippi River shore

Regulators with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sued the city to stop the development, saying that allowing the small home to go up would set a bad precedent for the state’s Mississippi River bluff protections, opening the door for homes, mansions and apartments to be built throughout a protected 72-mile stretch of the river. The building would also permanently alter the area, removing vegetation and habitat in “one of the few remaining bluffs in the area,” the DNR argued in its lawsuit.