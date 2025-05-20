Review: A California firefighter tells what it’s like ‘When It All Burns’

“When It All Burns” presents the former firefighter’s learning curve and his harsh immersion in the elite Los Padres Hot Shot Crew. As an inexperienced newbie facing the tumultuous 2021 wildfire season in California, he shares his vivid reflections of the arduous and terrifying work. He delineates the interconnections between not just the climate crisis and the ever-increasing megafires that now destroy more in a season than have burned previously in decades or centuries, but also the history of fire as landscape control and the (spoiler alert!) tawdry and tragic legacy of white supremacy, climate change and corporate greed.