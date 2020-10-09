A federal judge says the congressional election in Minnesota’s Second District is back on for Nov. 3.

The contest for the suburban Twin Cities seat had been postponed to next February after the unexpected death of a Legal Marijuana Now candidate.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the Democratic incumbent, filed a lawsuit to block the delay. Republican challenger Tyler Kistner’s campaign opposed Craig’s move.

Under state law, the death of a major-party candidate less than 79 days before an election requires a postponement and special election. The Legal Marijuana Now Party narrowly qualified as a major party in Minnesota based on past election results.

The ruling from Judge Wilhelmina Wright grants Craig’s request to count votes cast this November, citing the likelihood that her argument that the federal law dictating the date of federal elections will supersede the state statute.

“Given the overwhelming importance for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District voters to be able to vote in the November general election and to have uninterrupted representation in the United States Congress, the public interest weighs in favor of granting Plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction,” Wright said in her ruling.

The decision could have political implications for the race for the suburban swing district. Craig, a freshman Democrat, is seen as benefiting from a November vote, when more voters are likely to turn out for the presidential election. A delay could have given political newcomer Kistner more time to connect with voters in the district, which includes south metro suburbs and part of rural southeastern Minnesota.