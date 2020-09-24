The Legal Marijuana Now Party’s candidate in the race for the Second Congressional District has died, prompting a special election in February.

Adam Charles Weeks died earlier this week, said Kevin O’Connor, the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate. “It’s a sad and sudden thing. We are pretty much taken aback,” he said.

Weeks was facing off with Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican candidate Tyler Kistner to represent the district. That election will now be postponed.

“The law is clear on what happens next,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement Thursday. “If a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day; a special election will be held for that office on the second Tuesday of February (February 9, 2021).”

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature changed the state election law to delay elections rather than repeating the rushed outcome that followed the death of Sen. Paul Wellstone.

The law states that if a vacancy in a nomination for a partisan office happens after the 79th day before the general election, the election ballot will stay the same but county and state canvassing boards cannot certify the vote totals from the general election. Instead, the office must be filled at a special election.

O’Connor said the Legal Marijuana Now Party is assessing what it means for them. “At this point were more sad than anything else,” O’Connor said.

Weeks’s campaign website describes his work as a farmer in Goodhue County. His top issues included criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization and preventing corruption.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Adam Weeks’ passing earlier this week,” Craig said in a statement. “Cheryl and I are praying for the Weeks family during this difficult time.”