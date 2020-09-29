U.S. Rep. Angie Craig filed a lawsuit Monday to block the delay of the Second Congressional District election, which state election officials pushed to February after the death of a third-party, marijuana legalization candidate.

Craig, a Democratic freshman incumbent, is competing with Republican Tyler Kistner for the seat that includes suburbs in the south metro and a wide swath of southern Minnesota. Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Charles Weeks, who was also running, died last week.

Kistner’s campaign said it opposes the suit.

Under state law, the death of a major party candidate less than 79 days before an election requires a postponement and special election. The Legal Marijuana Now Party narrowly qualified as a major party in Minnesota based on past election results.

Craig filed the suit in federal court along with Apple Valley resident Jenny Winslow Davies, arguing that their goal is to ensure that the district is not left without a representative between the end of her term in January and the February special election.

The suit contends that the postponement would violate federal law and result in “direct, concrete, and irreparable injury” to Minnesota voters.

The Minnesota Legislature changed state law years ago to trigger a special election and avoid a rushed election. The law was prompted by the death of Sen. Paul Wellstone 11 days before he faced re-election in 2002.

Secretary of State Steve Simon did not respond to a request for comment on Craig’s suit Monday. Simon, a Democrat, said last week that the state law requires that the election be postponed until Feb. 9.

Kistner campaign spokesman Billy Grant opposed Craig’s lawsuit.

“Angie Craig is trying to play politics with Minnesotans’ voting rights. The law in question was passed in a bipartisan fashion with strong support from the Minnesota DFL Party after the tragic passing of Senator Paul Wellstone,” Grant said in a statement Monday.

He said Craig is trying to “rewrite laws to disenfranchise voters.”

Both sides have spent heavily in a potentially competitive swing district that could ride on President Donald Trump’s fortunes in the district. Trump will not be on the ballot in February.

Meanwhile, Craig contended that the districts needs a voice in Washington.

“Unfortunately, the process currently in place would deprive Minnesotans of their seat at the table at a time when critical legislation affecting our state will be debated — including bills to rid politics of special interests, ensure quality, affordable health care for every Minnesotan and safeguard our family farmers,” she said in a statement.

She urged voters to mark their choice for the Second District on their November ballots. Craig and the Apple Valley resident are asking the court for immediate action to try to ensure voters, who are already casting ballots as part of early voting, know to mark their choice for the Second District race.