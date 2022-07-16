After bad back-to-back losses at home to the White Sox, the Twins rebounded Saturday with a 6-3 victory.

Three home runs made the difference for the Twins in front of an announced crowd of 28,514. Luis Arraez smacked one as the first batter up for the Twins. Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco added two more in the third inning, Correa's for two runs and Polanco's for three.

The Twins dropped the first two games at Target Field 12-2 and 6-2 and will look for another victory Sunday to come out of the series with a split. The 50-43 Twins still lead the AL Central, while the White Sox (45-46) falling four games back in third.

All of the Twins' runs came off former Twins'pitcher Lance Lynn (1-3), who lasted five innings while giving up seven hits but striking out six. Twins starter Dylan Bundy (6-4) went 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

Bundy surrendered his first two hits of the game in the fourth inning before Jose Abreu brought in a run on his groundout. His final three hits of the game came in the sixth inning, including a two-RBI single for Andrew Vaughn.

Jhoan Duran pitched the final two innings and held the line to earn his sixth save.