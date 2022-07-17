IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
The second baseman was 2-for-4 with one run and three RBI from his third-inning home run.
BY THE NUMBERS
7-2 The Twins' all-time record after retiring numbers pregame, as they did Saturday for Jim Kaat's No. 36.
6-0 Dylan Bundy's career record against the White Sox, the only team he hasn't lost to of those he's started against at least three times.
40 Pitches for Jhoan Duran during his two-inning save.
