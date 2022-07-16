Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' stay on the injured list will be longer than the 10 minimum days. At least six to eight weeks, in fact.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey announced ahead of the Twins' game against the White Sox on Saturday that Jeffers will have a procedure midweek to reset his fractured right thumb.

Jeffers initially hurt his hand July 1, taking a pitch off his throwing hand in pregame warmups. An X-ray revealed nothing wrong, so he sat out a couple days before returning to the lineup and has been hitting well since, going 8-for-24 at the plate.

But the pain never totally subsided, and Jeffers jammed it again in a recent game. This time, a more thorough MRI revealed a small fracture.

"He asked the question, 'Can I play through this?' And they said the best thing to do for you long term would be to make sure this heals appropriately and correctly," Falvey said, "which is why they need to do the procedure and put it in some kind of brace or mechanism to keep it from moving around."

The Twins called up Caleb Hamilton from Class AAA shortly before Friday's game to keep two catchers on the active roster. And while Jeffers and Gary Sanchez operated as a catching tandem, Sanchez will surely take on more of the load in his partner's absence.

Falvey said he expects Jeffers to come back for the end of the season, which hopefully means the team can find internal substitutions for him. But Falvey didn't rule out the possibility of adding a veteran backup catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.