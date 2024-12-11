A fire raged through a large homeless encampment Tuesday night in south Minneapolis, also damaging two neighboring homes and displacing residents of a burned house and the camp’s occupants.
South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to nearby homes, displaces dozens
Somewhere between 25 and 30 people were living in the encampment prior to the fire, according to a housed neighbor and a resident of the camp.
Minneapolis fire crews responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department news release. The empty plot of land, at 2415 15th Av. S, had been the site of a large encampment with tents and yurts spread around.
Firefighters found several tents fully engulfed in flames, and several propane tanks exploded, causing flames to spread to a house to the south. There was melted siding on another nearby house.
The fires were brought under control within 45 minutes, but crews continued to find hotspots in the encampment. No one was injured in the fire, the city said in its release.
Metro Transit buses were requested to accommodate evacuees, and the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to eight adults in the burned home who needed new temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
