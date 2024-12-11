Minneapolis

South Minneapolis encampment fire spreads to nearby homes, displaces dozens

Somewhere between 25 and 30 people were living in the encampment prior to the fire, according to a housed neighbor and a resident of the camp.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2024 at 8:23PM
A house was torched by a homeless encampment fire last night on 15th Ave. S. in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A fire raged through a large homeless encampment Tuesday night in south Minneapolis, also damaging two neighboring homes and displacing residents of a burned house and the camp’s occupants.

Minneapolis fire crews responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South, according to a Minneapolis Fire Department news release. The empty plot of land, at 2415 15th Av. S, had been the site of a large encampment with tents and yurts spread around.

Firefighters found several tents fully engulfed in flames, and several propane tanks exploded, causing flames to spread to a house to the south. There was melted siding on another nearby house.

The fires were brought under control within 45 minutes, but crews continued to find hotspots in the encampment. No one was injured in the fire, the city said in its release.

Metro Transit buses were requested to accommodate evacuees, and the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to eight adults in the burned home who needed new temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A charred Pokémon card sits on the dirt of a former homeless encampment that caught fire last night on 15th Ave. S. in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

Twin Cities

Frey vetoes Minneapolis budget approved by City Council Tuesday night

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey answered reporter's questions. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Attorney Jim Rowader,and other city officials held their weekly press briefing to address lingering questions about the settlement and its impact.

Frey cited ‘serious concerns over fiscal responsibility.’ It’s unclear when the last time a Minneapolis mayor has vetoed a city budget — if ever.

Minneapolis

