Tickets go on sale for KC & the Sunshine Band, EXTC and the War and Treaty

Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde, Feb. 3 at Dakota in Mpls. $45-$55. dakotacooks.com. ... Direct From Sweden, Feb. 12 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Turn Turn Turn, Feb. 15 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... KC & the Sunshine Band, March 8 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Bill Charlap Trio, March 22 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The War and Treaty, March 26 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Rebecca Black, April 5 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25. axs.com. ... Sam Blasucci and Julia Zivic, April 9 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$22. ... Kassa Overall, April 16 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Brenn, April 19 at Fine Line. $20-$22.50. ... Ben Kweller, April 28 at Fine Line. $30-$45. ... Magnolia Park, May 7 at Fine Line. $26.50-$43.50. ... Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, May 10 at Palace. $36-$51. ... Panchiko, June 7 at First Avenue in Mpls. $32.50. axs.com. ... Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, July 11 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $49.50. axs.com. ... The Swell Season, July 16 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Viagra Boys, Sept. 17 at Palace. $32.50-$50. ... Ninja Kidz, Nov. 6 at Orpheum. $34.35-$74.50.