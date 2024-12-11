Tickets go on sale for KC & the Sunshine Band, EXTC and the War and Treaty
Other shows include The Army, the Navy; Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory; and Rebecca Black.
Brynne Weaver, Feb. 19, 2025, at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$34. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. Wednesday
The Army, the Navy, April 3 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$20. axs.com.
11 a.m. Thursday
Honey Revenge, June 6 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$40. axs.com.
8 a.m. Friday
Kung Fu Hippies, Jan. 10 at Parkway. $20-$40. ... Jesse the Shrink’s Midlife Crisis Show, Jan. 15 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Exploration: Live, Jan. 20 at Parkway. $25-$30. ... Cyrille Aimée, Feb. 14 at Parkway. $35-$50. ... Marcia Ball Band, March 6 at Parkway. $40-$55. ... Karla Bonoff, May 13 at Parkway. $35-$60. ... EXTC, May 29 at Parkway. $29-$54.
9 a.m. Friday
Greensky Bluegrass, March 15 at Palace in St. Paul. $34.50-$65. axs.com.
10 a.m. Friday
Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde, Feb. 3 at Dakota in Mpls. $45-$55. dakotacooks.com. ... Direct From Sweden, Feb. 12 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Turn Turn Turn, Feb. 15 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... KC & the Sunshine Band, March 8 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Bill Charlap Trio, March 22 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The War and Treaty, March 26 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Rebecca Black, April 5 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25. axs.com. ... Sam Blasucci and Julia Zivic, April 9 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$22. ... Kassa Overall, April 16 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Brenn, April 19 at Fine Line. $20-$22.50. ... Ben Kweller, April 28 at Fine Line. $30-$45. ... Magnolia Park, May 7 at Fine Line. $26.50-$43.50. ... Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, May 10 at Palace. $36-$51. ... Panchiko, June 7 at First Avenue in Mpls. $32.50. axs.com. ... Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, July 11 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $49.50. axs.com. ... The Swell Season, July 16 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Viagra Boys, Sept. 17 at Palace. $32.50-$50. ... Ninja Kidz, Nov. 6 at Orpheum. $34.35-$74.50.
11 a.m. Friday
Matthew & the Atlas, April 29 at 7th St. Entry. $16-$20.
Review: Her friends might have died but she’s still having them over for ‘Dinner’
The Jungle Theater is again staging “Dinner for One,” the wryly funny show about an elegant dame who has imaginary friends over to celebrate life.