Tickets go on sale for KC & the Sunshine Band, EXTC and the War and Treaty

Other shows include The Army, the Navy; Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory; and Rebecca Black.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2024 at 9:00PM
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/TNS) ORG XMIT: 115228618W
Tickets go on sale Friday for Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of the War and Treaty for a show on March 26, 2025, at the Fine Line in Minneapolis. (Jason Kempin/Tribune News Service)

9 a.m. Wednesday

Brynne Weaver, Feb. 19, 2025, at Parkway in Mpls. $29-$34. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. Wednesday

The Army, the Navy, April 3 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$20. axs.com.

11 a.m. Thursday

Honey Revenge, June 6 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$40. axs.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Kung Fu Hippies, Jan. 10 at Parkway. $20-$40. ... Jesse the Shrink’s Midlife Crisis Show, Jan. 15 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Exploration: Live, Jan. 20 at Parkway. $25-$30. ... Cyrille Aimée, Feb. 14 at Parkway. $35-$50. ... Marcia Ball Band, March 6 at Parkway. $40-$55. ... Karla Bonoff, May 13 at Parkway. $35-$60. ... EXTC, May 29 at Parkway. $29-$54.

9 a.m. Friday

Greensky Bluegrass, March 15 at Palace in St. Paul. $34.50-$65. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde, Feb. 3 at Dakota in Mpls. $45-$55. dakotacooks.com. ... Direct From Sweden, Feb. 12 at Dakota. $40-$65. ... Turn Turn Turn, Feb. 15 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... KC & the Sunshine Band, March 8 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Bill Charlap Trio, March 22 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... The War and Treaty, March 26 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... Rebecca Black, April 5 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25. axs.com. ... Sam Blasucci and Julia Zivic, April 9 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$22. ... Kassa Overall, April 16 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Brenn, April 19 at Fine Line. $20-$22.50. ... Ben Kweller, April 28 at Fine Line. $30-$45. ... Magnolia Park, May 7 at Fine Line. $26.50-$43.50. ... Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, May 10 at Palace. $36-$51. ... Panchiko, June 7 at First Avenue in Mpls. $32.50. axs.com. ... Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, July 11 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $49.50. axs.com. ... The Swell Season, July 16 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Viagra Boys, Sept. 17 at Palace. $32.50-$50. ... Ninja Kidz, Nov. 6 at Orpheum. $34.35-$74.50.

11 a.m. Friday

Matthew & the Atlas, April 29 at 7th St. Entry. $16-$20.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

