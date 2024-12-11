U searching for new health care chief as negotiations continue on hospital deal

“(UMP) aims to adopt an updated governance structure in partnership with the University that will maintain and empower faculty, physician and health care professional leadership, while preparing to lead a reenvisioned and full-scale operation of our university health system,” the U president says in the joint internal announcement with Dr. Bevan Yueh, CEO of University of Minnesota Physicians, and Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the U of M Medical School. “An implementation plan for integrated governance will be developed by June 30, 2025.”