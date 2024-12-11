The University of Minnesota has begun searching for a top executive to run health affairs as negotiations continue on a deal for the U to reacquire its teaching hospital facilities in Minneapolis.
U searching for new health care chief as negotiations continue on hospital deal
Interim leader would join the university in early 2025; no word on a purchase price for University of Minnesota Medical Center.
In an internal announcement Wednesday, U President Rebecca Cunningham says she hopes to name an interim executive vice president for health affairs by early next year. In addition, the university is proposing changes in its relationship with the University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), the group practice for doctors at the U.
The U’s Board of Regents is scheduled to consider the changes during meetings this week. Cunningham said in an interview the changes and the hiring of the new interim health care leader are happening independent of a potential deal to acquire University of Minnesota Medical Center.
“(UMP) aims to adopt an updated governance structure in partnership with the University that will maintain and empower faculty, physician and health care professional leadership, while preparing to lead a reenvisioned and full-scale operation of our university health system,” the U president says in the joint internal announcement with Dr. Bevan Yueh, CEO of University of Minnesota Physicians, and Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the U of M Medical School. “An implementation plan for integrated governance will be developed by June 30, 2025.”
Minneapolis-based nonprofit Fairview Health Services owns University of Minnesota Medical Center. Fairview and the U signed a letter of intent in February for a deal in which the U would pay 51% of the agreed purchase price by the end of this month, followed by a second closing later.
In the interview Wednesday, Cunningham did not say how much the university might be willing to pay for the medical center.
“We’re making progress in our conversations,” she said. “Negotiations are ongoing.”
The internal announcement says the U has started work to enhance care delivery, including an analysis of faculty compensation and productivity. Two years ago, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Fairview’s CEO had raised questions about the productivity of U physicians and whether an ongoing affiliation agreement was directing disproportionate financial benefits to the university.
Cunningham didn’t say whether there was a connection between the analysis and the earlier questions.
The U and Fairview currently market health care services under the brand M Health Fairview through an affiliation agreement that runs through the end of 2026. Like the deal for selling the teaching hospital, the future of the affiliation agreement also is being negotiated.
Cunningham noted how the U trains a large share of the state’s health care workforce:
“There is no family and no patient across the state of Minnesota that isn’t impacted by how we support a strong, bold new vision for our University of Minnesota Medical Center and health care,” Cunningham said. “Go talk to your physician and your dentist and your health care provider and [you’ll find] 70% of them were trained here.”
Interim leader would join the university in early 2025; no word on a purchase price for University of Minnesota Medical Center.