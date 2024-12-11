Rangers agree on $75 million, 3-year deal to keep RHP Nathan Eovaldi, AP source says

His new deal came at the winter meetings on the same day Max Fried agreed with the New York Yankees on a $218 million, eight-year contract, the largest ever for a left-hander. Those moves leave 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes as the top pitcher still available on the free agent market. The right-hander went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts for the Orioles this year, his only season in Baltimore.