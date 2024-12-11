Nearly 3½ months later, officials ID Anoka County man fatally shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

One was a drive-by shooting in November 2017 in Minneapolis near E. 24th Street and 10th Avenue S., where three people were wounded. The other was for him shooting and wounding two people in August 2017 outside the Gay 90s nightclub on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. A 34-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 41-year-old man shoved by Jones was shot in the wrist and groin. A security guard had a bullet go through his shirt near his left armpit.