Officials on Wednesday released the identity of an Anoka County man who died from gunfire late last summer that also wounded two other men.
Nearly 3½ months later, officials ID Anoka County man fatally shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis
Medical examiner declines to explain why the identity is being released so long after the killing.
Travion Jacoa Jones, 35, of Ramsey, was shot in the chest on Aug. 30 on Park Avenue S. just north of E. Lake Street and died shortly afterward at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
County spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan, speaking on behalf of the Examiner’s Office, declined to say why Jones’ identity was released nearly 3½ months after his death.
Police records released Wednesday confirmed that Jones was the person who died from gunfire that police reported on a news release on Aug. 31.
Police said then that the two other men, ages 20 and 35, who were shot went to separate Minneapolis hospitals that night, Abbott Northwestern and HCMC, for treatment of noncritical wounds.
Police said they believe the shooting erupted moments after a group of people had gathered and began arguing.
No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
At the time of his death, Jones was on supervised release from prison in connection with his involvement in two shootings in Minneapolis in 2017 that left five people wounded.
One was a drive-by shooting in November 2017 in Minneapolis near E. 24th Street and 10th Avenue S., where three people were wounded. The other was for him shooting and wounding two people in August 2017 outside the Gay 90s nightclub on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. A 34-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 41-year-old man shoved by Jones was shot in the wrist and groin. A security guard had a bullet go through his shirt near his left armpit.
