PBS host Samantha Brown reveals two Midwest winter favorites

For years, Airbnb gave travelers access to reasonably priced, home-like stays. But the cost of an Airbnb has increased so much that in many cases it’s no longer a cheaper option than a hotel. Airbnb users like New York resident Jack Hahne said the cost and experience of a stay is not what it used to be as he recently completed a solo road trip across the U.S. “For a lot of the cases, either the price was about the same, maybe a little cheaper, but just wasn’t as convenient as like a hotel would be in terms of flexibility of like check-in times,” he said. “When I think about Airbnb now, a lot of it is more kind of absentee landlords,” he said. “Back in 2015, 2016 — there was a lot more to like the social aspect of it. Where it’s just some guy who was renting out a bedroom.”