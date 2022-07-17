Tim Beckham's RBI single in the 10th inning gave the St. Paul Saints a 4-3 walkoff victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night at CHS Field.

The Saints held a 2-1 lead after eight innings on two homers by Miguel Sano. The Twins slugger, who started a rehab assignment in St. Paul on Tuesday, went deep in the first and sixth innings.

The Mud Hens scored a run in between those blasts, on Ali Sanchez's single in the fifth and then scored twice in the ninth on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead.

Michael Helman's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth tied the score 3-3.

Wallner goes deep

Matt Wallner hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning and the AL team beat the NL 6-4 in the Futures Game in Los Angeles. Wallner and Saints teammate Spencer Steer were the two Twins prospects playing in the game; Steer went 0-for-2.