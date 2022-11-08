LOS ANGELES — The Wild still aren't at full strength, but they will get one player back from injury at the start of a three-game, West Coast road trip.

Jordan Greenway will suit up against the Kings on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Forwards Brandon Duhaime, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman are still out, all with upper-body injuries, but Foligno is on the trip.

Wild coach Dean Evason said the team will evaluate after Tuesday's game whether Greenway will play on Wednesday when the Wild finishes a back-to-back at Anaheim.

After offseason shoulder surgery delayed his season debut, Greenway suffered a different injury to the same shoulder on Oct. 20, leaving the game after skating less than three minutes.

"Anytime you miss a regular NHL player, it's difficult," Evason said. "We've got four of them that haven't played for a while. It's tough but in the same sense, there's nothing we can do about it except the people that are in have to get the job done and play hard and the same ways."

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net for the Wild.

He started the last time these two teams faced off in the second game of the season when Los Angeles edged the Wild 7-6 at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 15. Fleury was pulled after the first period, exiting after he gave up four goals on 14 shots.

"We want to be gritty first and then show our skill after," Evason said. "When we get ahead of ourselves and try to play a cute game or track-meet type of game, it's not our game. We think we got plenty of skill obviously to score goals, but we score goals in the way that we score goals.

"The guys understand that. It's just a matter of recognizing it from the drop of the puck."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Frederick Gaudreau-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar-Marco Rossi-Mason Shaw

Tyson Jost-Sam Steel-Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

0: Goals for the Wild in their last game, a 4-0 loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

4: Multi-point games this season for winger Matt Boldy.

4-1: Record for Fleury over his past five games.

24: Blocked shots by captain Jared Spurgeon, which leads the Wild.

699: Career games for winger Mats Zuccarello.

About the Kings:

The Kings last played Saturday, earning a 5-4 win over the Panthers at home. That improved Los Angeles to 7-6-1. Former Wild player Kevin Fiala is tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 points. His 11 assists are also tops on the Kings. Winger Gabriel Vilardi has nine goals, which are the most on Los Angeles.