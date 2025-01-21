Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
The Current Turns 20
Back to being a two-night affair for the Big 2-0, the anniversary party for Minnesota Public Radio’s alternative-leaning music station features a headliner who helped bring underground music to the mainstream in the late ‘80s and another on the verge of crossover success. Frank Black, aka the Pixies’ Black Francis, tops Night 1 revisiting his sprawling 1994 solo album, “Teenager of the Year,” with the original MVP band behind its making. Chicago pop-rocker Lili Trifilio headlines Night 2 with her clever and infectious band Beach Bunny of “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9” viral fame. The all-local opening cast features She’s Green and DJ Jake Rudh on Friday, then Bad Bad Hats and Makr An Eris on Saturday. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, resale only Sat., axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Jontavious Willis
Just as Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is a young Southern bluesman carrying on the electric traditions of Muddy Waters and B.B. King, Willis is a young Southern bluesman carrying on the acoustic country blues traditions of Blind Lemon Jefferson and Blind Willie McTell. Hailing from tiny Greenville, Ga., Willis first gained national exposure opening for the joint tour of Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ in 2017, the year he self-released his first album. Both of those celebrated bluesmen joined Willis on his sophomore album, “Spectacular Class.” In 2024, Willis dropped his third effort, “West Georgia Blues,” a collection that mixes tradition-abiding originals (love “Rough Time Blues” and especially “Earthworm Basement Blues”) while moving the genre forward, notably on the jangly “Keep Your Worries on the Dance Floor” and the rollicking instrumental “Jontavious’ West Georgia Grind.” Equally accomplished as a singer and picker, Willis injects knowledge and humor into his passionate live presentations. (7 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$35, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
Kelsea Ballerini
At the Armory in 2023, it was obvious that this Knoxville-reared country singer was ready for a big-time show. Then last October, Ballerini went straight to America’s most famous arena — New York’s Madison Square Garden — to perform her fifth album, “Patterns,” in its entirety before delivering hits like “Hole in the Bottle,” “Miss Me More” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.” On her social media this month, Ballerini, who will become a coach on “The Voice” this spring, has been posting on how she’s preparing for her first arena tour (with assistance from her dogs and actor beau Chase Stokes). The trek kicks off this week, with Minneapolis as the third stop. Opening are Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor. (7 p.m. Fri., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $44 and up, axs.com)
J.B.
Kerry King
One of thrash metal’s most influential guitarists, the former Slayer axman is cutting loose for the first time since his old band retired in 2019. He has assembled quite an impressive and fierce crew for the occasion, too, with Phil Demmel of Machine Head as a second guitarist, Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders, Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda and late-era Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph. They’re getting Slayer fans’ blood raining again at shows with songs from King’s debut solo album, “From Hell I Rise,” plus a few covers and favorites from the old band. (7 p.m. Sun., the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $53-$86, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Emmanuel Pahud
The Swiss-born Pahud is widely regarded as the world’s foremost classical flute virtuoso, the successor to James Galway as the instrument’s master player. He also holds the same job that Galway once did, principal flutist of the Berlin Philharmonic. But rarely does Pahud perform a recital in North America, making this Schubert Club International Artist Series concert with pianist Alessio Bax an opportunity that should be seized. They’ll play sonatas by Mozart, J.S. Bach, Nicolas Bacri and César Franck, as well as romances by Clara Schumann. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $39-$83, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Tommy Mesa
This Cuban-American cellist is one of the great successes to emerge from the Sphinx Virtuosi, a string orchestra composed of outstanding young Black and Latino musicians. In 2023, Mesa and pianist Michelle Cann recorded “Our Stories,” an album full of music by traditionally underrepresented composers, and, for this Music in the Park Series recital, they’ll perform pieces from it by Kevin Day and Andrea Casarrubios. Also on the program are works by Nadia Boulanger, Claude Debussy and Dmitri Shostakovich. (4 p.m. Sun., St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul, $23-$33, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘The Root Beer Lady’
A naturalist and a nurse, Dorothy Molter was known by many names, including “The Nightingale of the Wilderness,” for her pluck and spirit, and “The loneliest woman in America.” The last non-Indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, she lived alone for 56 years, ending in 1986. Her fortitude and independence, not to mention her homemade root beer, made her into a rustic icon whom campers and canoers alike clamored to see. And while there’s a seasonal museum in Ely celebrating her legacy, playwright and performer Kim Schultz brings her spirit to life in this solo show that Addie Gorlin-Han originally staged. Now “The Root Beer Lady” is being remounted by Jess Yates with Schultz again taking to the stage to animate this quintessential Minnesota character. Ends Feb. 23. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $25-$69, 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)
ROHAN PRESTON
ART
Jerome Fellowship Exhibition
Artists Zoe Cinel, Leeya Rose Jackson, Prerna and Ziba Rajabi, recipients of the 2023/24 MCAD-Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Early Career Artists, will showcase the projects they worked on this year with the grant money they received. Through a variety of media, these four artists explore topics such as chronic illness, immigration, identity, Blackness, queerness, bureaucracy, superstition and more. Opening reception Fri. 6-8 p.m. Ends March 1. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., free, mcad.edu)
ALICIA ELER
‘American Photographs’
For more than 40 years, photographer Paul Shambroom has been exploring American power and culture. His solo exhibition at the University of Minnesota’s Nash Gallery coincides with his retirement from the U, where he is an associate professor of art. The exhibition includes his most recent projects “Purpletown” and “Past Time,” about political uprisings in America since 2016, as well as selections from earlier series. Opening reception Fri. 7-9 p.m. Ends March 8. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Regis Center for Art, Nash Gallery, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, cla.umn.edu/news-events or 612-625-8096)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee Featuring Third Coast Percussion’
In 1986, trailblazing choreographer Twyla Tharp teamed up with minimalist composer Philip Glass for an epic nine-part dance of athletic elegance and dynamic patterns. For the choreographer’s “Diamond Jubilee” of making dance, Tharp returns to Glass, this time diving into “Aguas da Amazonia,” a piece Glass originally composed from 1993-1996 for the Brazilian ballet company Belo Horizonte (Grupo Corpo). The music infuses classical, jazz and new age sounds in an homage to the Amazon River. Third Coast Percussion will accompany the work and will perform their arrangement for Tharp’s new piece, “SLACKTIDE,” using instruments of their own design. The evening also features Tharp’s choreography to Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations.” (3 p.m. Sun., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $45-$82, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Jealousy | Sway’
Longtime Minneapolis dance and choreographic duo Hijack, made up of Kristin Van Loon and Arwen Wilder, teams up with dancer Jules Bither for a dance set inside a gallery at the Rochester Art Center. The exhibition, bearing the same name as the dance piece — ”Jealousy | Sway” finds commonality between movement and sculpture and looks to the tension between natural and human-made forms. With artwork by Ryan Fontaine and Rachel Youn, plus contributions by additional artists, the cross-disciplinary work creates an immersive experience. (3 p.m. Sun., Rochester Art Center, Rochester, free, 507-722-2552, rochesterartcenter.org)
S.R.
FAMILY
Winterfest
The season of snow and ice doesn’t stop the adventure into the wild at the Minnesota Zoo. This special celebration embraces all things wintry. Bundle up and wander the Northern Trail to see cold-loving animals such as bison, caribou and Amur tiger cubs. A unique sculpted ice bar serves specialty drinks, then guests can warm up by a fire and toast s’mores. Those needing to warm up their bellies and bones can try the hot dish at Call of the Wild Café, then stroll through the 78-degree Tropics Trail or hear local children’s author Heather Boschke read from her picture book “Little Birdie Buddies.” Bird fans can check out the Wings & Things educational program at 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., $17.97-$23.95, Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org)
MELISSA WALKER
