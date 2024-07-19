U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., has joined the chorus of Democrats asking President Biden to withdraw his re-election bid. The congresswoman endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's standard-bearer and Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

"Winning in November and defeating [former President Donald] Trump's dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats' sole focus," McCollum said in a statement. "To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for president."

McCollum's call comes the day after Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination during the party's national convention in Wisconsin, where he announced Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

"If she becomes our Democratic nominee, Vice President Harris will need a strong Midwestern running mate and I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former member of Congress, and a proven winner — Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz," McCollum said.

McCollum is the second Minnesota Democrat to urge Biden to step down. Rep. Angie Craig made the same request days after Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.