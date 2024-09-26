Jimmy Webb explains why someone left the cake out in the rain in ‘MacArthur Park’

“It was about the relationship melting in the rain,” the songwriter said, referring to the line about losing something because someone is not taking care of things. “It was also something I’d read once that W.H. Auden wrote: ‘When I look in the mirror, my face looks like a cake melting in the rain.’ It wasn’t something I just pulled out of my keister. It was all very real to me.” [Note: Auden actually said, “My face looks like a wedding cake left out in the rain.”]