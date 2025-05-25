Left-turning drivers with green arrows have right of way when making U-turns

A U-turn can come in handy for drivers needing to quickly reverse course. And in many cases in Minnesota, making the 180-degree turn is perfectly legal.
But just because a U-turn is permissible doesn’t mean the risky maneuver should done, said Matt Moseley, supervisor of driving programs at AAA Minneapolis.
“We should always be asking ourselves: Is it legal, is it safe, is it worth it?” he said.
That brings us to a question from Drive reader Kim Johnson, who wrote in a few months ago (sorry for the delay, Kim). She wanted to know who has the right of way in a case where a motorist in a left-turn lane with a green arrow makes a U-turn while a driver on the cross street wants to make a right turn on red, potentially putting them in the same path.
“The car making the right turn cannot see when the green arrow comes on,” Johnson wrote.
A robust discussion on the topic broke out on Reddit a few months back.
Motorists with a green arrow are given what is called a protected turn, and that gives them the right of way, Moseley said.
“When you are turning right on red, you are yielding to everyone, including the U-turner, which is usually more unexpected because we are worried about the cross traffic,” he said.