In an uneasy climate, diverse pride groups converge on DC with differing interests but common goals

WASHINGTON — You've heard of twofers. Kenya Hutton is a ''threefer.''
His parents are immigrants, he's a Black man and he's gay — at a moment in history when anti-immigrant fervor, racism and anti-LGBTQ feelings are rampant and amplified by Trump administration policies.
Hutton is hardly alone.
As members of the Black and Latino LGBTQ and transgender and other communities come to the nation's capital for World Pride in the coming days, many are under siege from multiple directions thanks to their multiple identities. They will hold individualized programs and celebrations that blend into World Pride.
Their mutual jeopardy will be a unifying theme. The celebrations, music, food, parades, plays and parties will unfold against a backdrop of human rights and political strategizing and, in some cases, discussions about how to survive in a climate that contains many people who do not want them around.
''I always tell folks that DC was the perfect place to have World Pride," Hutton said. "We have so many different identity prides here in D.C., from Black Pride to Trans Pride to API Pride, Latinx Pride, Military Pride, Women's Pride, Silver Pride, we have so many different groups of people that have their own pride celebration.''
Looking for solutions to an ‘intersectional' problem
Frankie Miranda, the first openly gay president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, says immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community have been ''in triage mode for months'' as they defend ''a multiapproach attack on many members of our community from different sides.''