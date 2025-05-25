World

Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 8:18AM

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday.

The missile triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem and other areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated missile attacks targeting Israel as well as international shipping in the Red Sea, portraying it as a response to Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Most of the targeted ships had no relation to Israel or the conflict.

The United States halted a punishing bombing campaign against the Houthis earlier this month, saying the rebels had pledged to stop attacking ships. That informal ceasefire did not include attacks on Israel.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Indonesian president and Chinese premier meet to discuss expanding trade during US trade war

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday to discuss ways to expand trade and investment during the U.S. global trade war and as economic globalization faces headwinds.

World

Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels

World

A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 12 people, officials say