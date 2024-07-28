Jhonattan Vegas needed one last birdie to secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2017, and he nailed it Sunday to win the 3M Open.

Vegas prevailed on the TPC Twin Cities' watery, windy par-5 18th hole thanks to a perfect drive down the middle and an approach shot that he tugged left but still landed dry and safe. Then he hit two putts from 96 feet away to win — the first putt rolling within 3 feet of the hole.

Vegas started the day a stroke ahead of nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar and two shots ahead of Maverick McNealy, who was seeking his first tour victory.

Vegas' round of 1-under-par 70 got him to 17 under for the tournament. That was one better than rookie Max Greyserman, who took the clubhouse lead by closing with a 63. Kuchar and McNealy both were at 15 under, and Taylor Pendrith finished at 14 under.

After Vegas' 3-foot putt to win, he pumped his fist and was joined by his onrushing wife and two young children.

"Winning out here, we know how hard it is, coming back from two surgeries," said Vegas, 39. "It was a very hard day for me. I was not feeling 100 percent. It took a lot, really makes the win special."

3M Open final results

World 11th-ranked Sahith Theegala and tour veteran Kurt Kitayama, among others, made a charge as well but came up short.

Vegas finished tied for second at the 2021 3M Open won by Cameron Champ. His career has been sidetracked by shoulder and elbow surgeries since then.

His other three PGA Tour victories were the 2011 Bob Hope Classic and the 2016 and 2017 Canadian Opens back-to-back.