Cameron Champ battled dehydration and a wayward shot on No. 18 to win the 3M Open on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Champ, 26, posted a 5-under 66 on Sunday and at 15 under par won by two strokes over Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel.

At times hunched over while waiting to hit shots, Champ clearly was not his best. And on the 18th hole it looked like a tee shot into the thick grass left of the fairway might erase his lead. But after a pitch out to 127 yards from the cup, Champ drew a lob wedge and stuck it to 2 feet. He tapped it in for par to seal the win.

Champ picks up his third PGA Tour win — he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018 and the Safeway Open in 2019 — and a $1.188 million winner's check to go with it. His 500 FedEx Cup points vaults him to 47th in the standings.

Keith Mitchell, who set a PGA Tour record Saturday by starting his round with seven consecutive birdies, finished alone in fifth at 12 under. Six players tied for sixth at 11 under.

Round 3 leader Cameron Tringale struggled to a 74 on Sunday and finished tied for 16th. Just one 54-hole leader has converted that lead into a win in the past 13 PGA Tour events — Phil Mickelson's win at the PGA Championship in May.

This is a developing story. Come back to startribune.com for more on the 3M Open later Sunday evening.