‘The greatest comeback?’ Nankin and original Hong Kong Noodles owners unite to open Jade Dynasty

Despite the risky proposition, the team liked that the former Japanese restaurant space was sizable with a bar and lounge in the front and dining room in the back. Another big plus was the large city-owned parking lot directly behind the building, providing ample parking for nearby businesses just outside the restaurant’s doors. And just like they were used to with their other restaurants, the location was in a bustling urban area with a strong business community. They bet on Lyn-Lake and worked with the city to increase lighting and add cameras to the parking lot and nearby alley to enhance safety.