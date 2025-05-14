Jacob Wilson goes 4 for 5 with a pair of 2-run homers to lead A's over Dodgers 11-1

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Jacob Wilson hit a pair of two-run homers and the Athletics pounded out a season-high 18 hits in beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 on Tuesday night to open a three-game series.
Wilson went 4 for 5 and had four RBIs, boosting his batting average to .363. His 58 hits are second in the majors behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
The 23-year-old shortstop from Los Angeles had his eighth multihit game in his last 12. He had his first career four-hit game last week against Seattle.
Wilson has struck out just nine times and leads American League rookies in batting average and several other categories.
Jeffrey Springs (5-3) got the win, allowing one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out four.
The Dodgers returned from a season-long, 10-game trip to lose at home where they are 15-4.
Michael Conforto had a career-high three doubles for the Dodgers, who had won 11 of 15.
The Dodgers' lone run came on Wilson's fielding error that scored Chris Taylor in the third.