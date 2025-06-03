Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s big moment and the Timberwolves move to watch

Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins’ best inning on Monday, when they escaped a bases loaded jam and followed with a big two-out hit in a win over the A’s. Plus the key comment from Wolves boss Tim Connelly and a minor Wild move.
9:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for an update from early Vikings practices, including how J.J. McCarthy is looking.
31:00: Justin Jefferson’s presence and the Lynx putting their undefeated record on the line.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
