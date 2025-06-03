Sports

Podcast: J.J. McCarthy’s big moment and the Timberwolves move to watch

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 3:39PM
Vikings quarterbacks J,J. McCarthy, left, and Sam Howell take to the field for Monday's practice. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins’ best inning on Monday, when they escaped a bases loaded jam and followed with a big two-out hit in a win over the A’s. Plus the key comment from Wolves boss Tim Connelly and a minor Wild move.

9:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for an update from early Vikings practices, including how J.J. McCarthy is looking.

31:00: Justin Jefferson’s presence and the Lynx putting their undefeated record on the line.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

