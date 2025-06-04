Manny Pacquiao says return to boxing goes beyond comeback fight: 'The book of politics is closed'

LOS ANGELES — Manny Pacquiao says he is done with politics, and he's back in boxing to stay.
Pacquiao's ring return at 46 years old is not just for one farewell bout, either: The former eight-division world champion intends to fight on indefinitely.
''Right now, the book of politics is closed,'' Pacquiao told The Associated Press on Tuesday in Los Angeles. ''It's not even in my mind. I'm focusing on my career as a boxer again.''
The comeback starts July 19, when Pacquiao returns from a four-year layoff and attempts to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. The former senator and presidential candidate in his native Philippines will take on WBC champ Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.
As Pacquiao's fame and fortune grew in the previous decade, he added a second career as a politician to his already busy life. He was a senator from 2016 until 2022, when he finished third in the Philippines' presidential election.
He ran to reclaim a seat in the Senate this year, but finished 18th in the midterm elections. After that defeat last month, Pacquiao quickly announced plans to return to the ring — and now that he's back in Los Angeles training with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao made it clear that he wishes he never left boxing.
''I can still do my job in boxing,'' Pacquiao said. ''I'm not done yet. The fire, the determination, the eagerness to train and work hard, it's still there. It's amazing.''
Pacquiao hasn't fought since losing a decision to Yordenis Ugás in August 2021, but he says he dearly missed the sport from the moment he stepped away. He beams when he speaks about honing his craft with Roach, the fun of working out each day with his extensive team — and even the promotional publicity tasks that go along with being one of the most famous athletes on the planet.