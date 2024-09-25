Wilson gets winning hit in 9th as A's open final series at Coliseum with 5-4 victory over Rangers

A loud ''Sell the team! Sell the team!'' chant rang out in the eighth inning and again when Wilson was being interviewed after the winning hit from the announced crowd of 30,402. The A's, who will relocate to Sacramento next season ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, rank last in MLB in attendance this season but have averaged nearly 28,000 fans over their last four home games. The final game at the Coliseum on Thursday is sold out.