Cubs host the Brewers, aim to continue home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central)
Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -149, Brewers +125; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Chicago has a 45-28 record overall and a 24-12 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.
Milwaukee has a 39-35 record overall and a 16-20 record in road games. The Brewers are 16-27 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-1.