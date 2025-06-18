Twins aim to stop road slide, face the Reds

Minnesota Twins (36-36, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-35, third in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to end their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati has gone 19-16 at home and 38-35 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.
Minnesota is 16-24 in road games and 36-36 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.