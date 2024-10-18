Douglas: It’s the driest start to meteorological autumn on record

The leaves aren’t the only thing that is crisping up and changing color outside — so is my lawn! Through Thursday, MSP has received 0.06 inches of rain since Sept. 1 — the driest start to meteorological autumn on record. Around the region, Duluth (0.52 inches), Fargo (0.08 inches) and Sioux Falls (0.04 inches) are in the same boat with their driest Sept. 1 to Oct. 17 on record. St. Cloud is sitting at its third-driest start with 0.39 inches. The lucky rainfall recipient has been International Falls with 4.21 inches over the same period.