By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: It’s the driest start to meteorological autumn on record
Rain chances are minimal over the next week. Highs could reach 80 Sunday and Monday.
The leaves aren’t the only thing that is crisping up and changing color outside — so is my lawn! Through Thursday, MSP has received 0.06 inches of rain since Sept. 1 — the driest start to meteorological autumn on record. Around the region, Duluth (0.52 inches), Fargo (0.08 inches) and Sioux Falls (0.04 inches) are in the same boat with their driest Sept. 1 to Oct. 17 on record. St. Cloud is sitting at its third-driest start with 0.39 inches. The lucky rainfall recipient has been International Falls with 4.21 inches over the same period.
Our sudden dryness is reflected in the U.S. Drought Monitor, which has about 28% of Minnesota in severe drought (category 2 out of 4) — up about 8.5% since last week. Nearly 72% of the state is under at least moderate drought (category 1 of 4). NOAA’s winter outlook calls for drought to persist across the winter months, despite forecasting wetter-than-average conditions.
Rain chances are minimal over the next week. Highs could reach 80 Sunday and Monday before cooling closer to average in the middle of next week. The latest 80 on record? Halloween of 1950.
