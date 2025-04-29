Douglas: Showers midweek; dry, mild weekend

Wednesday is National Bugs Bunny Day! Who knew? Bugs first appeared in a short film on this date in 1938. I don’t know about you, but trying to keep those wascally wabbits out of my garden every year is an expensive chore. I’ve tried fences, soaps and sprays, but somehow those Houdini-like critters break through Fort Knox and wipe out my backyard crop. Thoughts? Good luck to all the gardeners out there this growing season.