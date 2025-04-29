Weather

Douglas: Showers midweek; dry, mild weekend

Nearly two dozen storm reports across southern Minnesota on Monday.

By Paul Douglas

April 29, 2025 at 8:03PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Wednesday is National Bugs Bunny Day! Who knew? Bugs first appeared in a short film on this date in 1938. I don’t know about you, but trying to keep those wascally wabbits out of my garden every year is an expensive chore. I’ve tried fences, soaps and sprays, but somehow those Houdini-like critters break through Fort Knox and wipe out my backyard crop. Thoughts? Good luck to all the gardeners out there this growing season.

According to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, there were nearly two dozen storm reports across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday, with three of those being preliminary tornado reports near Brewster and Kenyon, as well as near Fall Creek, Wis. Note that Minnesota typically averages one tornado in the state during the month of April. Our last April tornadoes occurred in 2022 across the southeastern part of the state.

It’s been a busy severe season nationwide: There have been nearly 700 preliminary tornadoes through April 28 this year, which is the most since 2011.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

