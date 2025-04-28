Douglas: Some showers later this week

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Weather was the talk of the town over the last several days. Many people left work early because of the storm threat Monday evening. Schools cancelled after-school activities due to the potential of inclement weather. Were those precautions needed?
There will be a lot of Tuesday-morning quarterbacks, but one thing was certain: Severe weather parameters close to home were on the higher end of dangerous. The situation was something that we don’t see very often this far north or this early in the season. Monday’s risk was conditional, and IF everything had come together just right, it could have been a very different night.
Weather forecasting isn’t an exact science. Neither is forecasting Brett Favre’s interception in the 2009 NFC Championship game. That one still hurts.
I don’t see any reason to clear the storm shelter anytime soon. There may be a few showers during the second half of the week, but no watches or warnings are expected.
Minnesota averages eight tornadoes in May and 13 in June. There will be more storms this year.