Three Twin Cities area restaurants that each made an impact on the local dining scene will say goodbye this weekend, with final service March 25.

Lemon Grass

After 18 years in Brooklyn Park, Lemon Grass is closing its doors. Chef/owner Ann Ahmed opened this, her first restaurant, in 2005. Since then, she went on to launch two more critically acclaimed restaurants, Lat 14 in Golden Valley in 2018 and Khâluna in Minneapolis in late 2021. With one chapter closing, Ahmed is already focusing on her next venture, a Laotian restaurant called Gai Noi, inside the former 4 Bells location overlooking Loring Park. Ahmed is hosting two sold-out preview dinners to celebrate Lao New Year April 14 and 15. But for Lemon Grass fans, Saturday is the last chance to enjoy Thai and sushi favorites along with tiki-style cocktails in the north metro.

8600 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, lemongrassmn.com

Bev's Wine Bar

The North Loop has changed dramatically in the almost-30 years since Bev's Wine Bar opened on an industrial edge of town, one mostly dominated by warehouses. Peter Kirihara and Paul Schula's charming spot, which opened in 1995 within walking distance of what is now Target Field, was integral in shaping the restaurant-and-bar-filled district as we know it — along with Kirihara's now-shuttered Moose & Sadie's and Jetset Bar (which recently relocated to northeast Minneapolis). In Bev's glowing dining room, there's just one more night to linger over a glass of wine with a date.

250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-337-0102, bevsmpls.com

Bap and Chicken

When it opened on St. Paul's Grand Avenue in summer 2019, this neighborhood restaurant quickly became a destination for Korean fried chicken and bibimbap. Seoul-born and Minnesota-raised, owner John Gleason also ensured this tribute to his Korean heritage was a welcoming space for adoptees like himself, with an annual event celebrating adoptees on his own adoption day. "I am so grateful — for the team, this community, the adoptees ... It's been very special," Gleason said.

1328 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com

3 more closing soon

You have a little more time to revisit these spots, which have announced closings in April.

MB Foodhouse

The food venture owned and operated by chef/musician Kristen Martinez is closing April 2 as Martinez heads to Arizona. The business began as a pop-up serving El Paso-style Tex-Mex, then moved to Galley food hall in the North Loop before settling into its current mobile operation now stationed in Five Watt Coffee and HeadFlyer Brewing in Northeast.

861 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., mbfoodhouse.com

Eagle Street Grille

The end of April will mark the end of Eagle Street Grille, the bustling bar and restaurant across the street from St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center that first opened in March 2003.

174 7th St. W., St. Paul, 651-528-7994, eaglestreetgrille.com

The Grateful Table

The Roseville bakery and cafe in Roseville has announced it will be closing its restaurant April 1. Owner Marcy Robideaux said she's hoping friends and fans will stop by for a bite of quiche, a long chat over a foamy coffee drink or to order a tray of treats to go. The business is switching to wholesale and catering.

2804 Fairview Av. N., Roseville, 612-839-8272, gratefultablemn.com

Staff writer Joy Summers contributed to this report.