Chef Ann Ahmed is making some big moves in 2023, starting with the closing of her first restaurant. The final service at Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine (8600 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, lemongrassmn.com) will be March 31, 2023. Chef-owner Ahmed opened the restaurant in 2005 and would go on to open the critically acclaimed Lat 14 in Golden Valley in 2018 and Khâluna in Minneapolis late last year.

Lemon Grass is where her journey began as a chef, cooking the food of her culture and creating dishes that became classics of the Twin Cities food scene, like the iconic basil chicken wings.

After she closes this chapter, Ahmed will turn focus to her next restaurant inside the former 4 Bells location overlooking Loring Park. She's mum about details for now, but that jumps to the top of an already packed list of anticipated restaurants for the new year.

Fhima unveils name for new North Loop complex

There's more news in major chef-development projects happening in 2023; the David Fhima-run restaurant complex in Minneapolis finally has a name: Maison Margaux.

"We are a winter away from opening, and happy to announce that amid the greatest storm, we have found a 'Margaux' (the French word for pearl)," the Fhimas announced in a social media post.

Fhima has a fondness for historic buildings, as evidenced with his almost four-year-old eponymous restaurant in the preserved Goodfellows space. His newest project will transform the North Loop's Ribnick Fur buildings (224 N. 1st St., Mpls.) into a multilevel restaurant, bar and event center. The Fhimas are only the third family to own the 120-year-old building.

There's a long list of helpers working with him to restore and reimagine the building, including New History as the historical consultant and architects Firm Ground.

Maison Margaux will eventually be a French brasserie, underground bar and Ralph Lauren-inspired event center. Follow the progress on Instagram at maisonmargauxmpls.com

Scoot up to an ice bar in Linden Hills

Now that the weather has turned a proper cold, it's time for true blue (lipped) Minnesotans to get out and embrace the frigid fun. Rosalia, Daniel del Prado's Minneapolis pizza restaurant, has brought back its super clear ice bar, Aperitivo on Ice (courtesy of Minnesota Ice). On the menu are amaros, aperitivos, fernets and more — there are fire pits and warmers available, too. The ice bar is open Thu.-Fri. from 5-9 p.m., Sat. noon-9. p.m. and Sun. noon-6 p.m. Reservations are available, but not required. Rosalia is at 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., rosaliapizza.com.

New beach eats at Nokomis this summer

Another reason to look forward to summer: the Minneapolis Park Board chose the Painted Turtle to replace longtime Lake Nokomis vendor Sandcastle. The ownership behind the new concept includes folks from Unleashed Hounds and Hops, the indoor/outdoor dog park and restaurant. The Painted Turtle will partner with La La Ice Cream, Kramarczuk Sausage Co. and local breweries to offer scooped ice cream, hot dogs and beer. The team is currently building the rest of the menu, co-owner Sam Carter told the Star Tribune, envisioning scratch-made "classic Minnesota lakeside fare" like battered walleye fish and chips.