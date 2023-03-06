Bev's Wine Bar is closing after nearly 30 years in business.

Peter Kirihara and Paul Schula made the announcement via social media that the North Loop icon will close after its final service on March 25.

"We thank all of our customers and friends for your loyal patronage in what we truly believe has been one of the most special and beautiful spaces."

When it opened in 1995, Bev's Wine Bar was tucked into an industrial edge of town, one mostly dominated by warehouses. There was an urban thrill about stealing away to the gorgeous brick building for wine pours served with zero pretension. The golden room imbued a special romance to the space.

Within walking distance from Target Field, Bev's Wine Bar has remained a stalwart of the now bustling and developed North Loop neighborhood, steadfast in its affordability of snacks and beverages.

A backdrop for countless first dates and lingering glasses of wine, a flood of memories from the community poured in after the news was posted. KARE 11's Jana Shortal shared a lovely tribute; it's where she and her wife had their first date.

Kirahana and Schula have created a legacy of places that helped shape the North Loop into a highly desirable area, including the original Jetset Bar. Kirahana also was the co-owner of the sorely missed Moose & Sadie's.

Bev's will be open for normal business hours — it opens at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays — until March 25, when the final bottle will be corked.

Bev's Wine Bar, 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-337-0102, bevsmpls.com