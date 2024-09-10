Isn’t it time, at last, for the Met Council to be an elected body?

Unfortunately, that system has eroded. The share of lower-income housing units built in central city locations has increased while the suburban population has grown, leading to the creation of wealthy, exclusionary suburbs with little affordable housing. The urban service line has been weakened, permitting an explosion of low-density exurban communities. This in turn has strained infrastructure, threatened natural habitat and locked in millions of miles of annual automobile commuting. Making matters worse, the Met Council has overseen projects that have devolved into financial boondoggles — especially the Southwest light rail, billions over budget after a process that lasted more than three decades. Over time, the body has developed a reputation for highhandedness, blowing off concerned constituents. And the council often errs with impunity, with zero real consequences for messes like the light rail situation.