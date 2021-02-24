The death last month in Iowa of the 21-year-old daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler was attributed to excessive drinking and exposure to the cold, authorities said Wednesday.

Police in Ames located the body of Iowa State University student Olivia Chutich late in the morning of Jan. 22 in the parking lot behind her Delta Delta Delta sorority house.

Results of an autopsy determined Olivia Chutich suffered "an accidental death caused by acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia," read a statement from the Ames Police Department.

Police have said there was "no evidence of foul play" found at the scene. However, they still want to hear from anyone who might have information about the college junior's death. Calls to authorities are being accepted at 1-515-239-5133 or 1-515-239-5533.

In an online obituary, her parents wrote that "Olivia was born in Guatemala, coming into our lives as an infant. She was loved from the moment that we set eyes on her and deeply so throughout her too-short life. Her vibrant spirit, heart-on-her-sleeve emotions, kindness, compassion, and glorious smile are remembered by all who crossed her path."

Olivia Chutich graduated high school in 2017 from Breck, where she attended starting in kindergarten, the obituary noted.

