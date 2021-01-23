Police in Ames, Iowa, are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old Iowa State University student from Minnesota was found in the parking lot of a sorority residence Friday morning.

Family members identified the woman as Olivia Chutich, the daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa," they said in a prepared statement Friday evening. "Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss."

In a news release, police said they were called to the Delta Delta Delta sorority house at 302 Ash Av. in Ames a few minutes before 10 a.m. after her body was found in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are canvassing the area and conducting interviews. "At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community," they said. No cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ames police at 515-239-5133 or the department's anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.