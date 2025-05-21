In Syria, a Shiite shrine and community navigate a changed landscape

SAYYIDA ZEINAB, Syria — At the Sayyida Zeinab shrine, rituals of faith unfold: worshippers kneel in prayer, visitors raise their palms skyward or fervently murmur invocations as they press their faces against an ornate structure enclosing where they believe the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad is entombed.
But it's more than just religious devotion that the golden-domed shrine became known for during Syria's prolonged civil war.
At the time, the shrine's protection from Sunni extremists became a rallying cry for some Shiite fighters and Iran-backed groups from beyond Syria's borders who backed the former government of Bashar Assad. The shrine and the surrounding area, which bears the same name, has emerged as one symbol of how the religious and political increasingly intertwined during the conflict.
An altered landscape after Assad's ouster
With such a legacy, local Shiite community leaders and members are now navigating a dramatically altered political landscape around Sayyida Zeinab and beyond, after Assad's December ouster by armed insurgents led by the Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The complex transition that is underway has left some in Syria's small Shiite minority feeling vulnerable.
''For Shiites around the world, there's huge sensitivity surrounding the Sayyida Zeinab Shrine,'' said Hussein al-Khatib. ''It carries a lot of symbolism.''
After Assad's ouster, al-Khatib joined other Syrian Shiite community members to protect the shrine from the inside. The new security forces guard it from the outside.
''We don't want any sedition among Muslims,'' he said. ''This is the most important message, especially in this period that Syria is going through.''