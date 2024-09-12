Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In support of Minnehaha 3000
The League of Women Voters of Minneapolis strongly supports the plan repurposing the former Third Police Precinct building.
By Rebecca Thoman
•••
The League of Women Voters of Minneapolis can think of no better use for the consequential structure at the corner of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street — which was destroyed by fire in the anguish and tumult following George Floyd’s murder — than to serve and empower the public as a new Democracy Center.
In addition, the two components proposed to share the building under the city’s Minnehaha 3000 plan (tinyurl.com/minnehaha3000), Election and Voter Services and a large community space, meet the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods and the city as a whole.
As a nonpartisan organization dedicated to expanding civic participation, the league sees multiple advantages in the larger capacity Minnehaha 3000 offers compared with the current 980 E. Hennepin Av. location of Election and Voter Services. More room means accommodating greater numbers of early voters with shorter wait times to cast ballots, increased processing capacity for the ever-growing volume of mail-in ballots, and additional areas for training, equipment and storage. All will add to efficiency and better voter interaction. We shouldn’t overlook the economic benefit of this critical voting infrastructure having a permanent city-owned home. The current location is leased, with rent expected to rise with the next renewal contract.
With our mission to make the vote accessible to all Minneapolis residents, the league appreciates the geographic location of Minnehaha 3000, at the meeting of two major thoroughfares with plentiful public transportation options. It is wholly appropriate to create this Democracy Center in the heart of Ward 9, where voter turnout has historically been low. Its presence will help remove voting barriers and invigorate the democratic process.
Likewise, we applaud the inclusion of a large community space in the repurposed structure and call on project leaders to continue to gather input and be guided by the community in determining the specific usage of this space. The league is heartened by the sensitivity shown so far in the decision to no longer house law enforcement at the former Third Precinct site, respecting the strong wishes of the public.
As the process unfolds with final decisions expected this fall, we encourage residents to share their ideas and desires for the proposed ground floor community space at a drop-in open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Minneapolis American Indian Center. In turn, we urge project officials to include that public input in their plan presentation to the Minneapolis City Council on Oct. 15 so that city leaders are able to make the new, and very best, Minnehaha 3000 Democracy Center a reality as soon as possible.
Rebecca Thoman is president of the League of Women Voters Minneapolis.
about the writer
Rebecca Thoman
How Minnesota’s members of Congress can correct injustice against women of color and trafficking survivors.