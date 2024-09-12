In support of Minnehaha 3000

As a nonpartisan organization dedicated to expanding civic participation, the league sees multiple advantages in the larger capacity Minnehaha 3000 offers compared with the current 980 E. Hennepin Av. location of Election and Voter Services. More room means accommodating greater numbers of early voters with shorter wait times to cast ballots, increased processing capacity for the ever-growing volume of mail-in ballots, and additional areas for training, equipment and storage. All will add to efficiency and better voter interaction. We shouldn’t overlook the economic benefit of this critical voting infrastructure having a permanent city-owned home. The current location is leased, with rent expected to rise with the next renewal contract.