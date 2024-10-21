In Nevada, immigration is a nuanced issue. But the politics of it is painted in black and white

''When people complain that foreign workers are taking their jobs, I roll my eyes,'' said Janille Baker, who manages the ranch's accounting. ''In any industry, everybody's trying to find help. So this anti-immigration stance doesn't really make sense to me. If everyone needs workers, how are you planning to fill those jobs?'' The ranch follows federal rules that require advertising available positions and making them available first to U.S. citizens. But in the last six years, only two Americans called to inquire about jobs. A third trekked out in person, but left after seeing what the work entailed.