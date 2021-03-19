The hunt is on for Bigfoot

Officials in Oklahoma have placed a bounty on Bigfoot, the mythical North American ape, in an attempt to encourage more tourism. State lawmaker Justin Humphrey recently wrote a bill to establish Bigfoot hunting season, but it did not make it out of committee. However, the proposed bill caught the attention of the producers of a new movie about the Sasquatch as well as a private donor. A $25,000 state-operated fund has become a potential $2.1 million jackpot for whoever can capture a living Bigfoot. Those who take on the challenge of "Sasquatch Quest" can't harm the animal or break any state laws in the process. Humphrey hopes the state will join in on the fun and draw a map of areas where Bigfoot has been spotted.

Electrifying Colorado news

A key component of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' climate action plan — which calls for the state to obtain 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2040 — is electrifying transportation. More than 30 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles are planned or available on Colorado's interstates and highways, or highly trafficked "corridors." Greatly expanding the range of electric cars, charging facilities about 50 miles apart are coming in June to six of the state's 26 Scenic & Historic Byways, which traverse rural areas and are popular with road trippers.

Iceland is on

On March 18, Iceland opened back up to U.S. citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with no need of quarantine or testing. The country will accept official paper or electronic vaccine certificates; the proof-of-vaccination cards handed to recipients in the U.S. are key. Travelers must also pre-register at covid.is.

